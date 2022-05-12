Sylacauga Police arrest man accused of driving motorcycle reported stolen

Sylacauga Police have arrested an Alpine man for receiving stolen property in the first degree in connection with a pair of motorcycles.
Austin Lee Brunfeldt, 35, was arrested Sunday and held on a $5,000 bond set by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Brunfeldt posted bond and was released Tuesday.
According to Lt. Willis Whatley of the Sylacauga Police Department, patrol officers first encountered Brunfeldt on Saturday night while he was allegedly riding a motorcycle northbound on Alabama 21. When the officer attempted to pull him over for speeding, he did not stop.
The officer deactivated his emergency equipment, Whatley said, but continued to follow the motorcycle until it wrecked near Winterboro School. A witness said the driver of the motorcycle walked away from the wreck and left in another vehicle.
The officer traced the owner of the motorcycle and went to his residence on West First Street in Sylacauga. A window had been broken out of a shed, and the door was left open. The owner said that two motorcycles were missing and the ignition on a third had been damaged.
The next night, another patrol officer spotted a motorcycle matching the description of the second one stolen and attempted to pull it over. The driver attempted to flee, but wrecked the second motorcycle as well. He then attempted to flee on foot, but was caught following a short chase and was arrested for attempting to elude and receiving stolen property in the first degree.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Brunfeldt had just gotten out of jail May 4 after being arrested for failure to appear in Childersburg. He appears to have bonded out on that charge just days before getting involved in his first alleged chase with Sylacauga Police.