 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga playhouse presenting kids’ version of ‘Finding Nemo’

The Sylacauga Community Playhouse will present Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” at the J. Craig Smith Community Center from July 20-22 at 6:30 p.m. 

According to its press release, the Sylacauga Playhouse says the production is a “charming 60-minute musical, designed for school-aged performers, based on the beloved 2003 Pixar film ‘Finding Nemo.’”