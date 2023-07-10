Sylacauga playhouse presenting kids’ version of ‘Finding Nemo’

The Sylacauga Community Playhouse will present Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” at the J. Craig Smith Community Center from July 20-22 at 6:30 p.m.
According to its press release, the Sylacauga Playhouse says the production is a “charming 60-minute musical, designed for school-aged performers, based on the beloved 2003 Pixar film ‘Finding Nemo.’”
The Sylacauga Community Playhouse cast includes 35 students led by Ivana Taylor (director), Lavender Martinez (music director), and Lexie Wimmer (choreographer), along with a host of volunteers for the production.
According to a playhouse statement, “This new stage musical is a 60-minute adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie ‘Finding Nemo,’ with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.”
The story goes like this: Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
‘Finding Nemo Jr.’brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.