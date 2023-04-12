 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga Playhouse auditions to be in May for ‘Finding Nemo’

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Playhouse will present “Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.” this summer. Auditions for the production will be held May 8-9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maxye Veazey Senior Center at the back of J. Craig Smith Community Center located at 2 W 8th St. 

Students ages 6 to 18 are welcomed to audition for a role in the production. Their level of experience does not matter and there are no residency restrictions.