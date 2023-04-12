Sylacauga Playhouse auditions to be in May for ‘Finding Nemo’

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Playhouse will present “Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.” this summer. Auditions for the production will be held May 8-9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maxye Veazey Senior Center at the back of J. Craig Smith Community Center located at 2 W 8th St.
Students ages 6 to 18 are welcomed to audition for a role in the production. Their level of experience does not matter and there are no residency restrictions.
Registration on those days will begin promptly at 5 p.m.
Performances will be July 20-23 at the J. Craig Smith Community Center.
According to the press release from the Playhouse, if you are auditioning for a main character role, you are encouraged (but not required) to attend both dates.
Callbacks for select actors will be held on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. and these actors will be notified by the stage manager on information for callback auditions. If the child does not receive a callback it does not mean he or she will not receive a role.
Audition packets are available via website at scplayhouse.com and it is preferred packets are printed out and filled out in advance. Parents and actors will be permitted to fill out packets on site if necessary.