Sylacauga plans week in May to honor small businesses

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Sylacauga Small Business Week during May 3-7.
According to a news release, there's something each day to recognize small businesses in Sylacauga.
—May 3: Chamber members will receive special “Official Small Business Member” badges to wear all week. Folks can look out for these badges as they shop, eat, and interact with local businesses in town.
—May 4: Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl will make a proclamation at the City Council meeting for Sylacauga Small Business Week.
—May 5: The chamber with a small group of individuals will “Cash Mob” a surprise small business.
—May 6: The chamber will host a Sylacauga Small Business Celebration to recognize all chamber member small businesses with refreshments, door prizes, and networking. The chamber is providing complimentary headshots for any Chamber Member provided by Stefanie Knight of Sweet Life Photography. Headshots will be available from 9 a.m. until noon at the Sylacauga Chamber.
According to a release, throughout the week, the Chamber will have two exclusive Facebook profile frames for anyone to use. The frames will be found on the Sylacauga Chamber Facebook page.