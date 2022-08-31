Sylacauga plans celebration for 125th anniversary of school system

SYLACAUGA — A committee has organized several activities during the coming year to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Sylacauga City School System.
The theme of this year’s homecoming and other celebrations throughout the year will be “Aggie Pride Through the Decades.” There will be decorated light posts downtown, a school system retiree reception hosted by the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, a Chamber Connection function including a tour of Sylacauga High School and a community goose chase scavenger hunt. There will also be a community pep rally and bonfire the night before the homecoming game with Clay County Central followed by a tailgating party before the game.
Another highlight of the celebration will be a collection from all of the schools in the system for a time capsule, to be opened in 2047.
According to a brief history of the school system provided by communications director Kelley Wasserman, the system began with opening ceremonies for the first school in 1897, but the story actually begins a couple of years before that.
According to the history, the Alabama legislature established an act in 1895 to build the fourth district agricultural school in downtown Sylacauga. The building was located on the corner of Broadway and Eighth Street, where the J. Craig Smith Community Center is now. The building had three stories, with a girls’ dormitory on the third floor, president’s suite and classrooms for upper grades on the second floor and cafeteria and lower grades on the ground floor. Historical documents indicate that young men were expected to board elsewhere in town.
In 1908, the lower grades moved across the street into a bank building where Legion Stadium is now, Wasserman said. Charles S. Crowther was appointed the first superintendent in 1922. Two years after that, the State Secondary Agricultural School was completed, where Sylacauga High School stands today.
As the town grew throughout the 20th century, the school system grew with it, with North Main Elementary, Sylavon Elementary, South Highland Elementary, East Highland High, Mountainview Elementary, Pinecrest Elementary, Indian Valley Elementary and Nichols-Lawson Middle Schools added over the years.
The Sylacauga Board of Education passed a resolution marking the anniversary during their August Board meeting, and Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller added, “For the last 125 years, Sylacauga City Schools have proudly stood as a light in partnership with the community. The focus is to encourage, equip and empower all students to their own future by providing diverse pathways to an excellent education. This is the legacy of our school system, and the one that many graduates cherish. We celebrate this legacy with an eye on the future by training today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.”