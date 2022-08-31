 Skip to main content
Sylacauga plans celebration for 125th anniversary of school system

An aerial view of Sylacauga High School. 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — A committee has organized several activities during the coming year to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Sylacauga City School System.

The theme of this year’s homecoming and other celebrations throughout the year will be “Aggie Pride Through the Decades.” There will be decorated light posts downtown, a school system retiree reception hosted by the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, a Chamber Connection function including a tour of Sylacauga High School and a community goose chase scavenger hunt. There will also be a community pep rally and bonfire the night before the homecoming game with Clay County Central followed by a tailgating party before the game.