Sylacauga pilot dies in crash of medical rescue helicopter

Two persons died and one was critically injured late Sunday afternoon when a Life Saver 4 medical helicopter crashed near Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive in northeast Shelby County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The cause of the crash is not known.
Pilot Marc Gann, 63, of Sylacauga, and Registered Nurse Samuel Russell, 43, of Goodwater, were killed in the crash. Another passenger, medic Amanda Daniels, was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
The call which brought the Life Saver 4 into service approximately 5:30 p.m. involved a hiker in distress.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.