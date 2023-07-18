Sylacauga PD offering fitness test to potential applicants

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Police Department is looking for individuals who are interested in a law enforcement career. Pursuant to that goal, the department is offering a physical fitness test on July 24 at 7 a.m. at Legion Field across from Sylacauga High School.
The physical fitness test will require:
Twenty-two push-ups in one minute
Twenty-five sit-ups in one minute
A mile and a half run in 15 minutes and 28 seconds
“Don't worry, we believe in you, and this is your chance to shine! This test is designed to assess your endurance and determination, qualities we value greatly in our officers,” the Sylacauga Police Department said on a Facebook post.