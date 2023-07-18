 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga PD offering fitness test to potential applicants

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Police Department is looking for individuals who are interested in a law enforcement career. Pursuant to that goal, the department is offering a physical fitness test on July 24 at 7 a.m. at Legion Field across from Sylacauga High School.

The physical fitness test will require: