Sylacauga PD adds to officers — two dogs names Dicky and Drago

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Police Department announced it is adding two K9 officers to its force.
According to a news release from the SPD, Officer Dicky, a 4-year-old black Labrador, and Officer Drago, a 5-year-old German Shepard, and their handlers, Sgt. Ryan Gaither (with Dicky) and Officer Lamar Taylor (with Drago) will make up the new K9 program.
The two dogs and their training were donated by iK9 and 1st Foundation. According to the release, iK9 is a comprehensive canine solutions provider for detection and service dogs. Landon Ash, iK9’s president, and director Danny Turner train the dogs, and 1st Foundation is the non-profit that donates the animals to law enforcement agencies that want to replace or start a K9 program.
According to the release, because of budget constraints, this program never would have happened without the donations.
SPD also offered thanks to area businesses that donated products, money and services to help the K9 program start, including Affordable Heating & Air; Amerifab & Machine; Area Real Estate; Baxley Animal Hospital; Conn-Crete; Jay’s Sports Grill; Oak Grove Feed & Seed; Petsense.
The handlers and their K9 partners are set to complete training and a certification process that will certify the handler and K9 as a team. According to the release, the process will take about six weeks.
After completing the certification, the two teams will begin their tours of duty as police officers with the City of Sylacauga.
In the release, SPD asked that for those who want to make a donation to the program, contact Sgt. Ryan Gaither at (256) 401-2439.