Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department wants input from citizens

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department is asking for input from the people they serve.
According to Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lauren Layton, the city is undertaking a recreation master plan to explore how it can improve the recreational experience and best manage the community's park and recreational facility assets. As part of this process, the department is inviting every Sylacauga household to complete an online survey to help the department leaders understand how the city's parks, facilities and programs are being used, and how residents' needs may be better met moving forward.