Sylacauga Parks and Rec Dept. plans concert in the park

Blue Bell Park in Sylacauga teaser

Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries will host a concert Sept. 16.

 Courtesy photo

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host the second concert in the park Sept. 16 at Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries.

Nacho Daddy of Birmingham via Pasadena will be the headliner. The band’s motto, “Rock ‘N’ Roll & Bad Decisions” sums up the fun and energetic live shows of the band, which has been known to cover Guns N Roses, Journey, Bon Jovi, Morgan Wallen and Tom Petty, among numerous others. They recommend “pictur(ing) a gold Trans-Am with T-Tops going through the drive thru of your local Taco Bell and blaring music at decibels you can hear from outer space. That’s Nacho Daddy! And don’t forget the extra hot sauce!”