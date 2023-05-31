Sylacauga PARD announces activities for week

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will have a host of events for the Sylacauga community to enjoy this week.
“We are excited to have so many events going on especially for the month of June,” special events coordinator Lauren Leyton said.
May 30-June 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. there will be an open gym available for residents to use. The gym will be closed on June 3 and June 4.
On May 31 the following activities will be available: from 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. there will be chair zumba, from 5:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m. there will be zumba step (but be mindful of there being limited spaces) and volleyball practice will be held from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
On June 1 there will be HFive Volleyball from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. as well as karate from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
On June 2 the parks and recreation department will host Food Truck Friday at Central Park from 5-8p.m. and there will be another volleyball practice from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
“We are working on other events for this month, so stay tuned,” Leyton said.
If you would like to keep up with what the parks and recreation department is doing follow them on Facebook at Sylacauga Parks and Recreation or call 256-249-8561.