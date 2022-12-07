 Skip to main content
Sylacauga OKs $19.8 million budget

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council unanimously approved a $19.8 million budget during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Adopted more than two months into the fiscal year, the budget projects revenues of $19,785,438.80, of which $9,550,000 comes from sales tax revenues. Another $1.9 million comes from businesses licenses and $2,628,000 in appropriations from the Utilities Board. The rest comes from transfers ($1,628,000) and garbage fees (just over $1 million).