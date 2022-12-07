Sylacauga OKs $19.8 million budget

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council unanimously approved a $19.8 million budget during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Adopted more than two months into the fiscal year, the budget projects revenues of $19,785,438.80, of which $9,550,000 comes from sales tax revenues. Another $1.9 million comes from businesses licenses and $2,628,000 in appropriations from the Utilities Board. The rest comes from transfers ($1,628,000) and garbage fees (just over $1 million).
Expenses are budgeted at $19,768,684.40, leaving a small surplus of $26,754.
The largest expenditure category is for the Street Department at $3,833,931.02, followed closely by the Police Department at $3,808,506.55 and administrative and general expenditures at $3,096,696.37. The Fire Department budget is just over $2.1 million, with contracts and transfers both clocking in at over $1 million each as well.
For the last several weeks, the holdup to actually approving the budget seemed to be extended wrangling over outside appropriations. In the version approved Tuesday night, outside appropriations total $333,292, although a detailed breakdown of these outside appropriations was not readily available after the meeting Tuesday night. Accounting specialist Yourlanda Burns said Tuesday that she would provide a more detailed breakdown Wednesday.
Areas included in this category include Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s management of a public transportation, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Talladega County Economic Development Authority, the library and museum and numerous local nonprofit agencies.
During a general discussion, Councilwoman Tiffany Nix asked to be provided with a list of agencies that were cut or eliminated from the budget so that funding decisions could be reconsidered as adjustments were made throughout the year.
During the same meeting Tuesday, the council also approved an ordinance authorizing the operation of “medical cannabis dispensaries and integrated facilities in the city.” The ordinance was requested by Aspire Medical Partners, a Georgia-based company.
According to Aspire chief of staff Randy Beavers, the company is in the process of applying for a state license for an integrated facility. This facility, to be located in Sylacauga, would handle cultivation, extraction and transportation of medical marijuana byproducts, but would not operate any retail locations inside the city limits. At this point in the application process, he said he could not comment on where any potential retail locations or partners might be located.
The Sylacauga facility would not be open to the general public and its premises would be secure. Once the site is open and fully operational, Beavers told the council, it would likely employ between 100 and 150 people.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Honored the Parks and Recreation Department’s 12-year-old girls’ soccer team, the boys’ 10-and-under tackle football team and the girls’s seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams, all of whom represented the city in state and regional championships and brought home wins. The council is also planning to honor the B.B. Comer High School football team, which competed for a state championship.
— Heard Mayor Jim Heigl thank local businesses and private citizens for making donations to the Animal Shelter that prevented it from running out of food.
—Heard Heigl read a proclamation in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
—Tabled an ordinance to surplus property on North Main Avenue.
—Extended health and dental benefits to retirees starting in January.
—Awarded a bid to Gillespie Construction of $961,775 for drainage improvements in and around Hickory Street.
—Authorized a contract with the state for Streetscape Improvement along Norton Avenue, with $800,000 coming from the Transportation Alternatives Program and a $200,000 city match.
—Awarded a bid to repair water damage to the basement of city to J.M. Brooks and Son for $172,864, plus alternates of $102,700 for new fire alarm system and $60,500 for new detectives offices. The repairs were originally budgeted at $350,000.
—Amended the agreement with GovDeals, allowing the company to collect auction fees by charging a 12 percent fee to the buyer. Currently, the city handles these fees by charging buyers 7.5 percent.
—Approved the purchase of a gas/electric heat pump the Lake Howard Caretakers House for $9,000, using Lake Howard Recreational Area funds.
—Approved travel and training expenses.