 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga nonprofits seek school supplies

SYLACAUGA — Two local nonprofit organizations are partnering to do a community school supply drive in the Sylacauga community. SAFE and First Family are calling on donations of supplies to distribute to those who may be in need of them. 

According to a press release on behalf of both organizations, they believe every child should start the school year prepared and have the supplies needed to be successful.