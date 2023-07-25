Sylacauga nonprofits seek school supplies

SYLACAUGA — Two local nonprofit organizations are partnering to do a community school supply drive in the Sylacauga community. SAFE and First Family are calling on donations of supplies to distribute to those who may be in need of them.
According to a press release on behalf of both organizations, they believe every child should start the school year prepared and have the supplies needed to be successful.
Some of the items that can be donated will include:
— Backpacks (mesh, clear and regular), composition notebooks, three-ring binders, loose-leaf paper (college and wide-ruled), No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, black or blue pens and crayons (24-count boxes).
— Two-pocket folders (with brads), plastic pocket folders (no brads), markers, scissors, glue (sticks and bottles), ear buds or headphones, pencil pouches, copy paper, divider tabs, protector sheets, rulers and cap erasers.
If you would like to make a donation of supplies or a monetary donation these will be accepted until July 28 at SAFE Family Services Center or First Family Services Center.
For more information please contact SAFE at 256-245-4343 or First Family at 256-362-7254