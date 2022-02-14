Sylacauga native opens health supplements, nutrition shop in hometown

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Iron Jones in Sylacauga this past week, according to a news release.
Iron Jones is a health supplements and nutrition shop located at 103 North Norton Avenue. Sylacauga native Randy Fallon is the owner of Iron Jones.
“We are the only place around here that makes sugar-free smoothies, which is huge. Most smoothies have a ton of sugar and are actually worse for you than a cheeseburger,” Fallon said.
The nutrition shop offers smoothies, full meal replacement shakes, and recovery icees made with products sold in the shop. Nutritional supplements, vitamins, and drink mixes are also available to purchase.
“This is one of my favorite small business stories to celebrate — when a Sylacauga native returns home to begin a business they see a need for in our area," Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Strickland said. "I also love seeing new businesses open on Norton Avenue. Iron Jones is a win-win for Sylacauga.”