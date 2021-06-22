Sylacauga motorcylcist dies when he hits a cow in Russell Chapel Road

A Sylacauga man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Russell Chapel Road on Monday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Robert Atchley, 36, was fatally injured when his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck a cow standing in the roadway, according to a news release from Alabama State Troopers. The accident happened around 8:35 p.m., and Atchley was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened about seven miles southwest of Sylacauga.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate, according to the release.