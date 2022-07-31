Sylacauga man's death marks county's third homicide in 24 hours

A Sylacauga man was shot to death on a sidewalk just a few blocks from his home Friday night, marking the city’s second homicide of the year and the third homicide in Talladega County in 24 hours.
Jadrean Mandrell Dykes, 20, was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. Friday by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Dykes appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, Sylacauga Police first responded to a shots-fired call on Inglewood Drive in the Drew Court Public Housing Community at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The arriving officers were waved down by area residents near the intersection of North Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive, where they found Dykes.
“SPD Investigators arrived at the scene to gather evidence and photographs,” Johnson said. “(They) have interviewed family members and witnesses trying to determine a motive and anything that could lead to the killer(s) responsible for taking the life of Mr. Dykes.”
His body was transported to the state Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
Murphy said that Dykes lived on Inglewood Drive, not far from where he was shot. Murphy added that Dykes appeared to have been walking on the sidewalk on North Main when a car came off Sherwood and someone inside opened fire.
There is no obvious connection between the killing of Dykes and two other homicides reported in Talladega County on Thursday night.
A 19-year-old woman, Kelis Brenae Cook, was shot to death in the front passenger seat of a vehicle on the 400 block of Brignoli Street Thursday night, according to Talladega Police. The 30-year-old male driver of the vehicle sustained a minor gunshot wound to one hand in the same incident, which also damaged an unoccupied vehicle parked nearby.
About an hour and a half later, Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Pine Grove Road in the south end of the county. Azekel Javon Borden, 22, of Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, again from an apparent gunshot wound.
A second 22-year-old Sylacauga man was also found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transported to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for treatment; information on his condition was unavailable Sunday.
Childersburg Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also responded to the incident.
All three killings remained open and active investigations Sunday afternoon, and all three agencies are asking for the public’s assistance.
Anyone with information on the Dykes case should contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-267-0090 or 256-401-2464.
For information regarding the Cook case, Talladega Police can be reached at 256-362-4508; information can also be left on the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011, or on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
Information on the Borden case can be left with the sheriff’s office at 256-245-5121. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.talladegacountysheriff.org or on the sheriff’s office mobile app.
Information about any of these cases may also be given to CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in these cases.