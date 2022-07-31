 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man's death marks county's third homicide in 24 hours

A Sylacauga man was shot to death on a sidewalk just a few blocks from his home Friday night, marking the city’s second homicide of the year and the third homicide in Talladega County in 24 hours.

Jadrean Mandrell Dykes, 20, was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. Friday by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Dykes appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.