Sylacauga man tries to outrun long arm of law in stolen car ... and it turns out like you'd think

A Sylacauga man was arrested Tuesday on a raft of charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Andrew Jerome “Doughboy” Pearson, 41, was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $32,000 as of Thursday.
Sylacauga Police issued a be-on-the-lookout for a 2007 Honda Accord that was reported stolen Monday morning, including the license tag. Pearson was spotted driving the vehicle in question by Childersburg Police, who tried to pull him over Tuesday night. Pearson allegedly fled, wrecked the Accord, and then attempted to flee on foot, stopping to discard what appeared to be a gun and a bag of possible cocaine, according to police. The gun, a 9 mm handgun, had the serial number filed off it.
Pearson is also accused of giving the officers a false name when he was eventually caught. Officers later learned his real name, ran his criminal history and then charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in addition to the other charges.
What appeared to be a bag of cocaine was turned over to the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force.
According to court records, Pearson has convictions for robbery in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance on more than one occasion, and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle.
According to jail records, Pearson has been charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an altered firearm, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an altered firearm are class C felonies, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years. The remaining charges are misdemeanors.