Sylacauga man, Talladega woman in jail on drug charges

A Sylacauga man is facing trafficking and other drug charges stemming from an incident in May 2020.
Everette Sabastion Carpenter, 59, was arrested Wednesday for trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond in these cases was set at $82,000, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Carpenter was still in custody Thursday evening.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Carpenter was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Center Hill Road in Childersburg on May 7, 2020, at about 11 p.m. At the time, Carpenter admitted that he had been drinking, but a search turned up large quantities of crack and powder cocaine in his vehicle and on his person, as well as marijuana.
Roberson said that this was fairly early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the county jail was strictly limiting the number of non-violent offenders it was housing at the time.
A warrant for the drug charges was issued in July 2021, leading up to Carpenter’s arrest Wednesday.
Trafficking in cocaine or any other drug is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.
Also this week, Roberson said task force agents arrested Ashley Nicole Elkins, 36, of Talladega, for distribution of methamphetamine/ice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberson said the arrest was made after Elkins allegedly sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent. The possession charge stem from substances that she allegedly had when she was served with the distribution warrant.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.