Sylacauga man succumbs to injuries after he was shot last week

A man shot in Sylacauga last week has died from his injuries, according to Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
Shaquan Devon Jackson, 29, of Arnold Circle in Sylacauga was shot multiple times at about 11:15 a.m. May 20 in the Buttermilk Hill community of Sylacauga, on North Nashville Avenue between East Third and East Fourth Streets.
“CPR was started by good Samaritans and officers on the scene,” Johnson said. “Sylacauga Ambulance arrived on the scene and quickly transported the victim to (Coosa Valley Medical Center) Emergency Department.,” Johnson said.
Staff at CVMC was briefly able to revive Jackson, who underwent surgery to get him stable enough to transfer, Johnson said. He was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital via Life Saver helicopter, but later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at UAB.
“Sylacauga Police Department investigators are working diligently to generate a suspect and uncover the motive behind the shooting,” he said. “SPD is asking for anyone with information to please come forward and speak to our investigators who are working this case. We believe that someone in the area saw what happened and knows why. The area where the shooting occurred is a busy area that time of day.”
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division @ 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.