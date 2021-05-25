Sylacauga man killed while walking on highway

A 22-year-old Sylacauga man was killed early Sunday morning while walking on U.S. 280, according to Sylacauga Police.
Chief Kelley Johnson said Monday that police were dispatched to the eastbound lane of U.S. 289 near Allen’s Truck Stop at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian that had been killed and two vehicles that had been disabled by the accident, although the drivers of these vehicles were not injured.
The victim could not be identified immediately, Johnson said. The body was taken to Curtis and Son Funeral Home, where family members identified him as Brandon Lee Simpson of Wilson Lane.
Simpson’s death appears to have been an accident. No one involved has been charged with a crime.