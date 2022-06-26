Sylacauga man killed in multi-vehicle wreck Saturday

A multi-vehicle wreck left one dead Saturday near Sylacauga.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the crash occurred at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Saturday and claimed the life of a Sylacauga man. The release said Alva L. Collier, 60, of Sylacauga was fatally injured when the 1994 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harry Williams, 74, of Sylacauga. The Silverado that Williams was driving then struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teri Lecroy, 59, of Sylacauga.
The release said Collier was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway less than one mile west of Sylacauga city limits, in Talladega County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.