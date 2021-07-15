Sylacauga man indicted on sex charges

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being indicted on charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal incest.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the man was indicted by a grand jury stemming from allegations made in June 2019. The alleged crimes took place June 11 in Sylacauga, and the victim was a 12-year-old girl.
The suspect was 31 years old at the time, Tubbs said.
Tubbs said immediately after the abuse occurred in 2019, the victim was taken to the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, and was eventually transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Talladega County Department of Human Resources initially responded to the emergency room.
The suspect was served with the indictment Tuesday, and was arrested without incident, Tubbs said. He remained in jail Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree are both class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Sexual abuse in the first degree and incest are class C felonies, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.