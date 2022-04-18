Sylacauga man in jail, accused of violating SORNA regulations

A Sylacauga man who was convicted of rape in the first degree in 1991 is in jail and accused of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Thomas Earl McMillian, 54, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday after failing to show up for his required quarterly registration earlier this year. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was still being held on a $7,500 bond Monday afternoon.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, McMillian last showed up for his required quarterly registration in November, for the month of October. He failed to show up in January, and made at least three appointments to come in February, but failed to keep any of them.
He was arrested on a warrant March 31, Tubbs said.
McMillian pleaded guilty to attempted rape in the first degree in 1991. According to the state Sex Offender Registry, he pointed a gun at woman’s head and demanded sex from her.
In 1993, McMillian was sentenced to 15 years in prison, split, with three years to serve, followed by five years of probation. According to court records, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in 1997 and assaulted her. His probation was revoked, and he was sent to prison for 10 years.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.