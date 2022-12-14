Sylacauga man held on burglary charge

A Sylacauga man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a month.
Joseph Secoy “JoJo” Burns, 43, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $15,000 on two counts of burglary in the third degree, according to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson. Jail records indicate that he was still behind bars Tuesday afternoon.
Johnson said police responded to a call from the owner of a business at 110 West First Avenue, who had been alerted by his security system on Dec. 10. The owner, Bob Green, 82, told officers that the same person had broken into the same building on Nov. 9 and stolen numerous items from inside.
Officers at the scene found Burns hiding underneath a desk in the building. He initially provided police with a false identity when he was discovered.
Burns was arrested on the misdemeanor charges of giving false identification and for a failure to appear in Sylacauga Municipal Court on misdemeanor charges in November. Warrants for two counts of burglary in the third degree were obtained from the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office the next morning, and Burns was served with the felony warrants in jail Dec. 12.
According to Alabama court records, Burns has a criminal history in Talladega County, including convictions for burglary going back to 2010 and for breaking into and entering motor vehicles in 2017, while he appears to have still been on probation for the earlier burglary charges.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.