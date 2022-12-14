 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man held on burglary charge

JSBurns

Joseph Secoy “JoJo”  Burns

 TCMJ

A Sylacauga man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a month.

Joseph Secoy “JoJo”  Burns, 43, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $15,000 on two counts of burglary in the third degree, according to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson. Jail records indicate that he was still behind bars Tuesday afternoon.