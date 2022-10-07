Sylacauga man gets out of jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter

A Sylacauga man who was arrested for capital murder in 2017 pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and was released after being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail for more than five years.
Barry Terrell Knapper, 32, of Sylacauga was sentenced to 20 years in prison, split, with five years to serve followed by three years of probation. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Knapper had been in the Talladega County Metro Jail for more than five years when he pleaded guilty, so he was released to begin his probation immediately after entering his plea.
Knapper was arrested for capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Curtis Chadwick Jackson in August 2017. According to information released by Sylacauga police at the time, officers responded to a shooting call near Drew Court during the early morning hours of August 1, 2017. The officers responding were then given the location of a victim, Jackson, who was suffering from gunshot wounds but still alive.
Jackson was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, where he eventually died from his wounds.
The victim’s family said they were not satisfied with the results of Knapper’s prosecution.
“People arrested on drug charges get more time than this. … He never even had a court date," said Jackson's mother, Joyce Cook. "We should have been involved, but we never had the chance. Seeing him walk free is like having to bury my only son all over again. … I think our voices should have been heard.”
She added, “I would feel better if we had just had a chance to have our say.”
Giddens declined to respond to Cook’s statement.
Because Knapper was initially charged with capital murder, he was not allowed to post bond after his arrest.
The case against Knapper was still pending grand jury as of June 2022. According to court documents, Knapper indicated that he wanted to plead guilty on information in mid-September. The plea was accepted by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Sept. 21.