Sylacauga man gets out of jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter

Barry Terrell Knapper facing capital murder charge

Barry Terrell Knapper was charged with capital murder in connection with the homicide of Curtis Chadwick Jackson on Aug. 1.

A Sylacauga man who was arrested for capital murder in 2017 pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and was released after being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail for more than five years.

Barry Terrell Knapper, 32, of Sylacauga was sentenced to 20 years in prison, split, with five years to serve followed by three years of probation. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Knapper had been in the Talladega County Metro Jail for more than five years when he pleaded guilty, so he was released to begin his probation immediately after entering his plea.