Sylacauga man fighting for his life after getting hit multiple times with gunshot

A Sylacauga man is fighting for his life after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, officers “responded to a 911 call to the Buttermilk Hill community on North Nashville Avenue between East Third Street and East Fourth Street. On arrival, officers located a Black male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his upper body. CPR was started by good Samaritans and officers on the scene.”
He was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center emergency department by Sylacauga Ambulance.
The victim was identified as Shaquan Devon Jackson, 29, of Arnold Circle.
"He is in very critical condition," Johnson said. "His wounds are life threatening.”
Jackson was still in surgery Thursday when Johnson issued a news release about the shooting.
“Sylacauga Police Department investigators are working diligently to generate a suspect and uncover the motive behind the shooting,” he said. “SPD is asking for anyone with information to please come forward and speak to our investigators who are working this case. We believe that someone in the area saw what happened and knows why. The area where the shooting occurred is a busy area that time of day.”
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division @ 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.