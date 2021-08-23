Sylacauga man faces felony murder charge in connection with woman's death

TALLADEGA — A Sylacauga man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Barbara Ann Harmon in June.
Logan Andrew Liner, 19, was arrested last week for hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection with the same case. According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Liner was still in jail Monday when he was served was served with the murder warrant. Bond was set at $100,000 by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Tubbs said Harmon’s death stemmed from a botched robbery, and that it was not immediately clear if Liner and Harmon even knew each other.
According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies also arrested Dea;Ja Lynn Campbell, 20, who gave the same Sylacauga address as Liner, for hindering prosecution in the first degree.
Jones said a warrant for Campbell’s arrest was issued in late July. She was arrested on that warrant Friday in Dothan by local police and U.S. Marshalls.
Campbell “was in a relationship with Liner, and was essentially trying to cover for him,” Jones said. “She was aware of what had happened, had first hand knowledge of it, and was just not cooperative. She actually took steps to conceal her knowledge.”
According to court records, Liner and Campbell were both arrested for possession or sale of a short barrelled rifle or shotgun shortly after Harmon was killed. Those charges are still pending.
Both posted bond on the gun charges. Liner was arrested Aug. 4 for hindering prosecution in the first degree following a standoff at a house on Brickyard Road in Sylacauga.
Five days later, Liner was involved in a fight with two other inmates that sent him to the hospital. He was served with the murder warrant after being discharged from the hospital and sent back to jail.
Harmon, 18, of Talladega, died of a gunshot wound June 14. Deputies and the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Alpine-Winterboro Road just after midnight to what was initially thought to be a single vehicle traffic accident.
A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was found off the roadway, and Harmon was outside the vehicle, unresponsive. Efforts to revive her were not successful, and she was declared dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
According to her obituary, Harmon was the mother of two young sons and confessed her Christian faith at a young age. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends.
The shot that took Harmon’s life appears to have come from outside the vehicle she was in, and also damaged the vinyl siding and an exterior wall of a house on the next block. According to an incident and offense report filed with the county, the house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
Another incident in Sylacauga reported around the same time has been determined to be unrelated to the events leading to Harmon’s death, Tubbs said.
A charge of felony murder means that the defendant is accused of killing someone while committing another violent crime, including robbery. It is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.