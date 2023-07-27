 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man dies following motorcycle collision

A Sylacauga man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday at the intersection of Old Birmingham Highway and James Payton Boulevard. Michael Lynn Rice was 49 years old.

Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said the preliminary investigation found the incident took place approximately 12:40 p.m. July 24,  when a 2021 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited (Vivid), operated by Rice collided with a 2006 Ford F150 at the intersection. 