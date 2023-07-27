Sylacauga man dies following motorcycle collision

A Sylacauga man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday at the intersection of Old Birmingham Highway and James Payton Boulevard. Michael Lynn Rice was 49 years old.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said the preliminary investigation found the incident took place approximately 12:40 p.m. July 24, when a 2021 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited (Vivid), operated by Rice collided with a 2006 Ford F150 at the intersection.
Despite immediate medical assistance provided by first responders at the scene, Rice was transported to University of Alabama Birmingham via LifeSaver and succumbed to his injuries on July 25 at 2:30 p.m. The driver of the Ford F150 remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.
Johnson also thanked members of the public who provided assistance and cooperation during the initial response to the accident.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Michael Lynn Rice during this incredibly difficult time,” Johnson said. “Losing a loved one in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our community mourns together with those affected by this incident.”
He added, “In the wake of this unfortunate event, we would like to remind all motorists, including motorcyclists and drivers of other vehicles, to exercise caution, obey traffic rules, and remain vigilant on the roads. Each individual's commitment to road safety is crucial in preventing such tragedies from occurring.”