 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga man convicted of three of four sex charges

Gregory Jerome Cunningham Jr.

Gregory Jerome Cunningham Jr.

TALLADEGA — A Talladega County jury of seven women and five men spent about 2½ hours deliberating before convicting a Sylacauga man of rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal incest, but finding him not guilty of first-degree sodomy. The victim in all four cases was the same 12-year-old girl.

Gregory Jerome Cunningham Jr., 35, is due to be sentenced Nov. 15 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. He faces 10 to 99 years or life in prison on the rape charge, two to 20 years in prison on the first degree sexual abuse charge and one year and one day to 10 years in prison for the incest charge.