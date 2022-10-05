Sylacauga man convicted of three of four sex charges

TALLADEGA — A Talladega County jury of seven women and five men spent about 2½ hours deliberating before convicting a Sylacauga man of rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal incest, but finding him not guilty of first-degree sodomy. The victim in all four cases was the same 12-year-old girl.
Gregory Jerome Cunningham Jr., 35, is due to be sentenced Nov. 15 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. He faces 10 to 99 years or life in prison on the rape charge, two to 20 years in prison on the first degree sexual abuse charge and one year and one day to 10 years in prison for the incest charge.
The victim in these cases was abused by Cunningham in June 2019. The victim told her mother what had happened to her a day or two after the abuse took place, and the mother initially took her to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga. Emergency room staff in Sylacauga called the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case.
Coosa Valley could not perform a rape examination, so the victim, her mother and a family friend went to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The nurse who examined the victim in Birmingham said the victim had injuries consistent with forcible penetration, but that no DNA was recovered. The victim testified that Cunningham had made her bathe and had washed her clothes after the abuse took place.
Cunningham testified on his own behalf Tuesday and categorically denied that any of the abuse had ever happened.
The sodomy charged stemmed from the allegation that Cunningham had performed oral sex on the victim before having sexual intercourse with her. The victim said she was confused when asked about oral sex by hospital staff, thinking they were refering to her performing oral sex on him. The victim saying that there had been no oral penetration was one of the inconsistencies pointed out by defense attorney Jon Adams during the trial.
Cunningham was not immediately arrested after the abuse was reported. The court system largely shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, so the case was not presented to a grand jury until 2021, two years after the event. He was indicted in July 2021 and arrested on the indictment then.
After the verdict was read Wednesday morning, Cunningham, who had been out on bond, was rearrested and ordered held on a $200,000 appeal bond. He was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Christina Kilgore and Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo.
—Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Nathaniel Seth Limbaugh, 21, to two counts of producing child pornography. Kilgore said Limbaugh is still facing charges of first degree rape, however.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Zachary Beanco McElrath, 52, to attempted sexual abuse in the second degree, a misdemeanor. McElrath was indicted for sexual abuse in the second degree, a felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
—Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Christopher B. Barksdale, 35, to sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Dwain Rex Simmons, 74, to violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Ashley Marie Atiyeh, 35, to theft of property in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. Atiyeh was indicted for theft of property in the third degree, a felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.