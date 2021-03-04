Sylacauga man charged with trafficking drugs

A Sylacauga man was arrested and charged with various drug offenses after police and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force members executed a search warrant at his home.
Rondrez D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a news release from Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, officers and task force agents executed a search warrant at 117 Wetumpka Avenue, where undercover agents had purchased controlled substances in the past. Robinson lists the house as his residence, Johnson said.
“The search warrant was served without incident and Robinson was transported to the Talladega County Jail. Robinson is being held without bond until he goes before a Talladega County Judge to have the bonds set,” Johnson said..
According to jail records, Robinson’s bond was set at $63,000 on all charges. He remained behind bars Wednesday night.
Trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Distribution and possession with intent to distribute are class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716. If you have information about suspected drug activity, please contact the Drug & Violent Crime Task Force at 256-480-6511.