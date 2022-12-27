Sylacauga man charged with theft of tractor

A Sylacauga man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree stemming from the alleged theft of a tractor in September.
Christopher Lee Culver, 32, had been in jail in drug charges, but was served with the theft warrant last week. Bond was set at $15,000.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, deputies were initially dispatched to an address on Flagpole Mountain Road near Lightsey Lane Sept. 22, after neighbors reported seeing a male driving off on a tractor, followed by a white vehicle. Jones said Childersburg Police actually made first contact with the white vehicle. Culver, who at this point was a passenger in the white vehicle, told investigators that he had purchased the tractor from its owner and left it parked in a wooded area.
According to court documents, Culver had what appeared to be methamphetamine and syringes on him at the time, and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
The tractor was recovered, but the owner was out of town at the time, which caused some of the delay in Culver being charged with its theft.
Jones said the owner’s residence was also burglarized, but Culver had not been charged for that.
Once he was back in town, the owner of the tractor told investigators that he had not sold it to anyone.
The theft warrant was issued Dec. 8 and Culver was served Dec. 15, Jones said.
The driver of the white vehicle has not been charged with anything.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.