Sylacauga man charged with theft of tractor

Christopher Lee Culver

A Sylacauga man has been charged with theft of property in the first degree stemming from the alleged theft of a tractor in September.

Christopher Lee Culver, 32, had been in jail in drug charges, but was served with the theft warrant last week. Bond was set at $15,000.