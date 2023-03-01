Sylacauga man charged with SORNA violation

A Sylacauga man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse last year has been arrested and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Zachery Beanco McElrath, 52, was initially charged with sexual abuse in the second degree involving a 15-year-old girl. In October of 2022, he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and was given a 12-month suspended sentence.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, McElrath still had to register as a sex offender and come in quarterly to do so. McElrath registered at an address of Garrett Road in Sylacauga in December 2022, but never came to reregister. Investigators went to his address, but were told by the property owner that McElrath had not been there for some time and was not allowed to live there if he had asked to.
A warrant for the SORNA violation was issued Feb. 1.
On Feb. 22, he was pulled over by police in Alabaster for traffic violations and was arrested on the Talladega County warrant.
Jones said McElrath claimed to be homeless, telling deputies that he had not come in to reregister because he could not afford to put gas in his car. Jones said there is a procedure to register sex offender who are homeless, but it requires a weekly check in until they can establish a permanent residence.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.