 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga man charged with SORNA violation

A Sylacauga man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse last year has been arrested and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Zachery Beanco McElrath, 52, was initially charged with sexual abuse in the second degree involving a 15-year-old girl. In October of 2022, he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and was given a 12-month suspended sentence. 