Sylacauga man charged with receiving stolen property

A Sylacauga man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond on a charge of receiving stolen property in the first degree.
Warren Dewayne Hamilton, 43, was arrested Monday and remained behind bars Tuesday evening, according to jail records.
According to Sylacauga Police Capt. Willis Whatley, a truck and trailer belonging to a landscaping company on U.S. 280 was reported stolen by the owner sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. The trailer was detached from the truck and was recovered a short distance away from where it was stolen.
Whatley said the victim got a tip at the stolen truck was parked at a residence on Upper Lake Tate Road just outside Sylacauga. Police recovered the truck, which was parked at Hamilton’s residence. Hamilton was arrested on the receiving stolen property charge because he had possession of the vehicle, but investigators still did not have enough evidence to prove that he was the one that stole it, Whatley said.
Bond in the case was set by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.