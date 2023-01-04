 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man charged with receiving stolen property

Warren Dewayne Hamilton

A Sylacauga man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond on a charge of receiving stolen property in the first degree. 

Warren Dewayne Hamilton, 43, was arrested Monday and remained behind bars Tuesday evening, according to jail records.