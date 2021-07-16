Sylacauga man charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse

A Sylacauga man who was already facing child pornography charges has now been charged with two counts each of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Nathaniel Seth Limbaugh, 19, was given a total bond of $50,000 on the new charges. He posted bond and was released about two hours after being taken into custody Friday morning.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, evidence against Limbaugh had been presented to a Talladega County Grand Jury, and he was served with the indictment Friday.
All of the new charges involve the same victim, a girl of 13 at the time, Jones said. Her abuse occurred between December 2019 and February or March 2020, or roughly the same time frame as the earlier charges.
There are two counts of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse because there are two different ways the crimes can be charged. The first count is forcible compulsion, and the second is based on the age of the victim, Jones said.
The victim was interviewed and has received counselling at Palmer Place, the Talladega County children's advocacy center.
“They are a tremendous help to us,” Jones said.
Limbaugh was arrested last year on two counts of electronic solicitation of a minor. According to court records, those charges were upgraded to production of child pornography by a grand jury.
In this case, the two counts stemmed from there being two different victims. The first was allegedly contacted between October 2019 and March 2020, the second between July and March. Both victims were under 17 and more than three years younger than Limbaugh at the time.
Rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and production of child pornography are all class A felonies, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Sexual abuse in the first degree is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.