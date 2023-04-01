 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man charged with possessing sexual images of children

Joshua Jerrod Caldwell

A Sylacauga man has been arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Joshua Jerrod Caldwell, 36, was arrested Tuesday at his residence by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and was held on a $7,500 bond. According to jail records, he posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.