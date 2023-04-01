Sylacauga man charged with possessing sexual images of children

A Sylacauga man has been arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Joshua Jerrod Caldwell, 36, was arrested Tuesday at his residence by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and was held on a $7,500 bond. According to jail records, he posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.
According to Captain Mike Jones, investigators with the sheriff’s office were made aware of Caldwell through a “cyber-tip” alerting them to content that Caldwell was allegedly uploading to a cloud server.
Specifically, Jones said, investigators were made aware of three to five images of young boys, who appeared to be in their early teens, engaged in sexual conduct.
There is no evidence so far that Caldwell actually created any of the images, Jones added.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.