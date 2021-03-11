Sylacauga man charged with felony assault after parking-lot shooting

A Sylacauga man has been charged with assault in the first degree in connection with an incident Monday morning.
Terrance Latrell Twyman, 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant for assault in the first degree. Bond was set at $30,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Twyman posted bond and was released about two hours after being booked into the jail.
Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said that Twyman had been arrested following an altercation in the parking lot of the Imerys Calcium Carbonate plant on Gene Stewart Boulevard, just outside of Sylacauga.
“Twyman and another employee got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot Monday,” Tubbs said. “We believe Twyman went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm, shot the victim in the abdomen and then fled the scene.”
The victim was transported to the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga by a co-worker, where he was initially listed in stable condition. It was not clear Thursday if the victim was still in the hospital.
Tubbs said deputies and investigators collected evidence, talked to witnesses and worked closely with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation and subsequent arrest. Twyman was identified as a suspect in the case fairly early on.
Assault in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama. Upon conviction, a class B felony involving the use of a firearm carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.