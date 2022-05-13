Sylacauga man charged with drug trafficking

A Sylacauga man is being held on a total bond of $95,000 after being charged with drug trafficking and other charges.
James Wendell Crysell Jr., 55, was arrested by agents of the Talladega County Drug and VIolence Crime Task Force on Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant. According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Crysell had sold ice, a form of methamphetamine, to undercover agents on three different occasions. At the time of the search warrant, Crysell allegedly had more than an ounce of ice as well as scales, baggies and other items associated with the drug trade, Roberson said.
Crysell is charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond was set by District Judge Jeb Fannin at $15,000 on each of the distribution cases and $50,000 on the trafficking case. Crysell remained behind bars Thursday afternoon.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Distribution is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.