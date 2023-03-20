 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga man charged with domestic violence assault

A Sylacauga man is facing felony charges after allegedly choking a woman he was dating.

Brandon Ray Chandler, 35, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies last week on a warrant for domestic violence assault by strangulation or suffocation. Bond in the case was set at $15,000. 