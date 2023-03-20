Sylacauga man charged with domestic violence assault

A Sylacauga man is facing felony charges after allegedly choking a woman he was dating.
Brandon Ray Chandler, 35, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies last week on a warrant for domestic violence assault by strangulation or suffocation. Bond in the case was set at $15,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Chandler posted bond and was released this past Wednesday.
Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said the charges against Chandler stemmed from an incident first reported March 1. A woman who had been dating Chandler reported that they had gotten into a fight, and that Chandler had struck her repeatedly in the head and face before putting her into a choke hold. The victim called a friend to come and get her, then filed a report with the sheriff’s office. The deputy taking the report noted that the victim had marks to her face, head and neck consistent with her version of events.
The victim was treated for her injuries at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
The case was investigated by the sheriff’s office and a warrant for Chandler’s arrest was issued March 9. He was arrested at his residence, where the incident occurred, Tuesday evening.
Domestic violence assault by strangulation or suffocation is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.