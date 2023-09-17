Sylacauga man charged with car theft

A Sylacauga man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond after being charged with stealing a car earlier this week.
Christopher Corey Slagle, 51, was arrested by Sylacauga police on a charge of theft of property in the first degree Monday, according to Chief Kelley Johnson. Slagle was still in jail as of Friday afternoon.
Johnson said officers initially responded to a call at King’s Vape and Tobacco on North Broadway Avenue on Monday, where the victim reported that his car had been stolen out of the parking lot.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle Monday night in the Walmart parking lot in Sylacauga at 9:25 p.m. Slagle was in the driver’s seat, Johnson said.
After being questioned by investigators, Slagle was charged with theft of property in the first degree and taken to jail without further incident.
Theft of property in the first degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.