Sylacauga man charged with car theft

Slagle

A Sylacauga man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond after being charged with stealing a car earlier this week.

Christopher Corey Slagle, 51, was arrested by Sylacauga police on a charge of theft of property in the first degree Monday, according to Chief Kelley Johnson. Slagle was still in jail as of Friday afternoon.