Sylacauga man charged with capital murder

Terry Nathaniel Williams

A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder Tuesday afternoon.

Terry Nathaniel Williams, 23, was already in jail Tuesday after his bond for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute was revoked. According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the capital murder warrant was obtained based on test results from the state Department of Forensic Sciences.