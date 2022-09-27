Sylacauga man charged with capital murder

A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder Tuesday afternoon.
Terry Nathaniel Williams, 23, was already in jail Tuesday after his bond for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute was revoked. According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the capital murder warrant was obtained based on test results from the state Department of Forensic Sciences.
Williams is the third person to be charged in connection with the shooting death of Barabara Ann Harmon, 18, on the 1000 block of Alpine Winterboro Road on June 14, 2021. Tubbs said Williams was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation, but needed the forensic results to charge him.
Aaron Austin Turner, 21, of Sycamore, and Logan Andrew Liner, 20, have also been charged with murder in connection with Harmon’s death. Dea’Ja Lynn Campbell, 21, has been charged with felony hindering prosecution in connection with the case as well.
When Liner and Turner were arrested last year, Tubbs said Harmon’s death appears to have been the result of a botched robbery attempt. She appears to have been shot inside her vehicle from the outside.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies and Winterboro Volunteer Firefighters were first dispatched to the scene thinking it was a single vehicle traffic accident. Harmon appeared to have been a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was found run off the roadway. Harmon was found outside the car, unresponsive. She would later be pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
A stray bullet from what appears to be the same incident struck a nearby occupied residence, but did not injure anyone inside it.
Williams would have been arrested for possession of ice (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute sometime shortly after Harmon was killed. According to court documents, he was arrested with more than eight grams of Ice on Plant Road near US 280 in Childersburg.
Liner and Campbell were arrested at the same location for possession or sale of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun. Both posted bond on those charges shortly after being arrested.
Liner was arrested in August 2021 for hindering prosecution following a stand-off with law enforcement at a residence on Brickyard Road in Sylacauga. Liner and Campbell were in a relationship at the time, and a hindering prosecution warrant was also obtained for Campbell.
She was arrested on that charge by U.S. Marshalls in Dothan.
Liner was injured in a fight with two other inmates in jail five days after being arrested on the hindering charge. He was charged with murder after being discharged from the hospital.
Turner turned himself in to deputies after Liner and Campbell were arrested.
Campbell and Turner both posted bond after they were arrested and have been released from jail. Liner was still behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on bonds totalling $125,000.
Williams had his initial court appearance Tuesday before Talladega County Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who ordered him held without bond on the capital murder charge. The next step will be a preliminary hearing in District Court, where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to be turned over to a grand jury.
The charges against Liner, Turner and Campbell are already pending before a grand jury, according to court documents.
Hindering prosecution in the first degree and possession or sale of a short barrelled rifle or shotgun are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
A conviction for murder in Alabama carries a penalty of 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
A conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
According to her obituary, Harmon was the mother of two young sons and confessed her Christian faith at a young age. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends.