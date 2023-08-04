Sylacauga man charged with assaulting police officer

A Sylacauga man is being held on bonds totaling $65,000 after he allegedly assaulted a police officer Sunday night.
According to Detective Sgt. Chris Vinson, officers responded to a call from the Hop-In Chevron Station for an unruly subject. When they arrived, they found John Edward Crowe Jr., 43, who began to assault the officer with his hands.
Backup arrived, and Crowe was eventually taken into custody. A pipe was recovered on his person when he was arrested.
The officer Crowe assaulted was taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.
Crowe was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and resisting arrest as well as assault in the second degree against a police officer.
Assault in the second degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
The other charges are all misdemeanors.