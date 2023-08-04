 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga man charged with assaulting police officer

Sylacauga man charged with assaulting police officer

John Edward Crowe Jr.

A Sylacauga man is being held on bonds totaling $65,000 after he allegedly assaulted a police officer Sunday night.

According to Detective Sgt. Chris Vinson, officers responded to a call from the Hop-In Chevron Station for an unruly subject. When they arrived, they found John Edward Crowe Jr., 43, who began to assault the officer with his hands.

Tags