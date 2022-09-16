 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man charged in connection with shooting incident

A Sylacauga man has been charged with second-degree assault stemming from an incident Tuesday on the 1000 block of Odena Road.

Michael Dewayne Cook, 58, was arrested Tuesday by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on a $7,500 bond. Cook was able to post bond and was released from the Talladega County Metro Jail Wednesday.