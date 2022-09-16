Sylacauga man charged in connection with shooting incident

A Sylacauga man has been charged with second-degree assault stemming from an incident Tuesday on the 1000 block of Odena Road.
Michael Dewayne Cook, 58, was arrested Tuesday by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on a $7,500 bond. Cook was able to post bond and was released from the Talladega County Metro Jail Wednesday.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Cook and the victim initially got into a verbal altercation that escalated.
At some point during the argument, Cook allegedly pulled a gun and fired one round through the victim’s right shoulder. The victim was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and eventually released, Jones said.
Investigators have already identified several witnesses to the events leading up to the shooting and the shooting itself, Jones added.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Use of a firearm in the commission of a class C felony moves the minimum penalty up to to 10 years.