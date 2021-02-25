Sylacauga man charged in connection with contacting two 15-year-old girls

A Sylacauga man has been charged with at least four felonies involving two 15-year-old girls, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. The 50-year-old white male was given bonds totaling $70,000, and was still behind bars in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Thursday evening.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the sheriff’s office was first contacted by a 15-year-old girl in the Alpine area who had been receiving inappropriate texts and other material from the suspect Feb. 21. Two days later, the man was arrested for transmission of obscene material to a juvenile, a class B felony in Alabama.
Tubbs said the investigation continued after the man’s arrest, which led to the discovery of a second victim, another 15-year-old girl. In this case, Tubbs said, there was alleged contact with the victim, and the man was charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree.
Sex abuse in the second degree is often a misdemeanor in Alabama, Tubbs said, but in this case it would be a felony because the suspect is more than 15 years older than the alleged victim.
Tubbs said Thursday afternoon that the investigation is still ongoing, and that other victims should come forward. People with information regarding these or similar cases should call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s web site at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
In this case, sexual abuse in the second degree is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Transmission of obscene material to a child and sodomy in the second degree are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
The Daily Home typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Daily Home does not name victims of sex crimes.