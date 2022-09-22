Sylacauga man brought back from Alaska to face sex charges

A Sylacauga man who allegedly fled to Alaska ahead of a statutory rape warrant is in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
James Everett Steen, 35, is being held on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of rape in the second degree, sodomy in the second degree and transmission of obscene materials to a minor. He was booked into jail Thursday, according to jail records.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the victim in all three cases is the same person, a female between the ages of 12 and 16, but investigators believe there may be other victims, and the investigation remains ongoing.
When authorities got word that Steen was planning to leave the state in late June, warrants were issued, and Steen appears to have been arrested as a fugitive from justice in Anchorage, Alaska. It was not immediately clear which agency arrested him, however.
Steen apparently demanded an extradition hearing last week, which Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson attended.
The case was investigated by the Sylacauga Police Department, and the victim was interviewed at Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Palmer Place will also provide free services for the victim as the case progresses to trail and beyond.
Rape in the second degree, sodomy in the second degree and transmission of obscene material to a child are all class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.