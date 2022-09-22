 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man brought back from Alaska to face sex charges

A Sylacauga man who allegedly fled to Alaska ahead of a statutory rape warrant is in the Talladega County Metro Jail.

James Everett Steen, 35, is being held on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of rape in the second degree, sodomy in the second degree and transmission of obscene materials to a minor. He was booked into jail Thursday, according to jail records.

James Everett Steen

