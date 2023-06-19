Sylacauga man being held on obscene image charge

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $15,000 bond after being arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday on a charge of possession of obscene material involving children.
Jonathan Tyler Machen, 24, was arrested at his residence on Magnolia Drive after a search warrant was executed and several of his electronic devices had been seized.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, investigators received a cypertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images and video files being stored on a cloud server. The investigation lead back to Machen’s address and the seizure of his devices.
Jones said most of the images and video files involved underaged girls undressed and involved in sex acts with adult men. He added that investigators have not found any evidence that would indicate that any of the children in the photos and videos are from Talladega County.
Possession of obscene material depicting minors is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.