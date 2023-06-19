 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man being held on obscene image charge

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $15,000 bond after being arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday on a charge of possession of obscene material involving children.

Jonathan Tyler Machen, 24, was arrested at his residence on Magnolia Drive after a search warrant was executed and several of his electronic devices had been seized.