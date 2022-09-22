Sylacauga man arrested in connection with meth sales case

A Sylacauga man is being held on bonds totaling $45,000 after being arrested for three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Jamie Lee Caudle, 37, was arrested on warrants Monday night after being pulled over for traffic infractions.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Caudle had sold methamphetamine to undercover agents on several different locations in Talladega County. The warrants were obtained in May.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.