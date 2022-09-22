 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man arrested in connection with meth sales case

Jamie Lee Caudle

A Sylacauga man is being held on bonds totaling $45,000 after being arrested for three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Jamie Lee Caudle, 37, was arrested on warrants Monday night after being pulled over for traffic infractions.