Sylacauga man arrested in connection with drug, gun charges

A Sylacauga man is facing felony drug and gun charges after allegedly trying to flee a traffic stop by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Robert Christopher Thompson, 56, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Total bond was set at $22,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Thompson posted bond and was released Wednesday.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, a deputy attempted to pull Thompson over for a traffic violation Saturday. He attempted to flee, and a brief chase ensued that ended when Thompson stopped on The Goodwater Highway, near his home.
A search of his vehicle turned up marijuana, scales, “ice” (a variety of methamphetamine) and a handgun.
Further investigation revealed that Thompson had a prior conviction for burglary and was thus not allowed to have a gun, Roberson said.
Court documents show that Thompson was charged with burglary in Talladega County in the mid-1990s, but details were not readily available Thursday.
Bond in the case was set by a district court magistrate, Roberson said.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude law enforcement are all misdemeanors.