Sylacauga man arrested in connection to 2019 burglary

A Sylacauga man has been arrested for a business burglary reported in 2019.
Larry Donell Brookins, 66, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on a warrant for burglary in the third degree. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Brookins is accused of breaking into the Shop N Fill on U.S. 280 and stealing cigarettes, cigars and several rolls of pennies. He also damaged the door to the store while forcing entry, Tubbs said.
Brookins was developed as a suspect during the course of an investigation, he added, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained in the spring of 2020.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Brookins was also charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor charges in Sylacauga Municipal Court sometime last year. It was not clear what the underlying charge was.
Bond on the burglary charge was set at $5,000. Brookins posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Burglary in the third degree is class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.