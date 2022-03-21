Sylacauga man arrested for violating state sex offender registration and notification act

A Sylacauga man who was released from prison on a sexual abuse in the first-degree conviction is now back in prison after violating his probation and the state’s sex offender registration requirements.
According to Sylacauga Police Sgt. Chris Vinson, Samuel Andrew Woods, 42, was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree in 2007. He was released from prison in September of 2021 and, as required by law, registered at an address on South Main Street with both the city and the county. Vinson said Woods would have been required to register quarterly.
The next time he was required to register, Woods allegedly did so at a different address with the city but at the same address with the county.
Investigators spoke with the owner of the house on South Main, who said Woods stayed there for about a week after his release, but not after that. Neighbors said they knew who Woods was, but that he did not live there.
He was arrested for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and for probation violation in February. Bond was set at $7,500 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Woods was sent back to the state Department of Corrections earlier this week.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.