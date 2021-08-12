Sylacauga man arrested and charged with possessing child pornography

A Sylacauga man was arrested for possession with intent to disseminate child pornography last week, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Ronald Wesley Hamilton, 41, was initially arrested on possession of drug paraphernalia charges Aug. 2, Tubbs said. He was arrested on the child pornography charges two days later, and remains in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Thursday night on a $20,000 bond.
Tubbs said the investigation stemmed from a tip about possible activity related to child porn at Hamilton’s home on Fulton Gap Road. State investigators and members of a statewide child pornography task force assisted in the investigation, Tubbs said.
Possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.